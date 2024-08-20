GIS Day's 25Th Anniversary To Showcase How Mapping Empowers International Collaboration

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- GIS Day is the international celebration that showcases the power of geographic information system (GIS) technology. On November 20, 2024, Esri , the global leader in GIS and mapping, invites professionals, students, and people curious about geography to celebrate GIS Day's 25th anniversary.

"GIS Day has become a significant opportunity for mapping enthusiasts and geospatial scientists alike to come together to share their meaningful work," said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. "The challenges we face-from sustainable urban planning at the local level, to protecting ocean health on a global scale-are all geographic in nature. Seeing how the GIS community is taking a geographic approach to solving these issues, while inspiring a new generation of professionals, is what makes this day truly special."

With over 4,000 events planned around the world, the theme of this year's GIS Day will be Mapping Minds, Shaping the World: 25 Years of GIS Excellence . It encapsulates the profound impact of GIS in revolutionizing how we perceive, navigate, and shape our planet. Underscoring the collaborative nature of the technology, this year's GIS Day highlights the fusion of human ingenuity and technological innovation that empowers us to unlock the hidden patterns of our world, foster sustainable development, and forge a brighter future through spatial insights and informed decision-making. With webinars, presentations, workshops, blogs, and social media content, people of all ages will have the opportunity to discover the latest, most innovative applications of GIS, illustrated in success stories from industries across the globe.

Established in 1999 by Dangermond, GIS Day was inspired when consumer advocate Ralph Nader presented an idea to him: dedicate one day to show how geographic intelligence touches everyone. Together, GIS technology users have spread awareness of the impact and importance of GIS by hosting events at schools, giving presentations for classrooms or local communities, and helping create maps for others.

Learn more about GIS Day , and register for a GIS Day event.

Please note-attendees who register for an event will receive one code for the following:

Five ArcGIS for Personal Use licenses (Coupon code expires January 3, 2025.)

