Dive Into Summer Fun With 'Summer Staycation' Offer From Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Beat the summer heat and create lasting memories with Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat's Summer Staycation offer.

This limited-time offer provides a range of amenities and exclusive benefits that are perfect for rejuvenation and relaxation. Starting from just OMR 48 net per night, inclusive of bed and breakfast, the refreshing summer treat is an indulgent invitation to unwind and enjoy all the perks that Mövenpick has to offer.

Choose from spacious and elegant rooms and suites, all featuring premium amenities features that are designed for maximum comfort and tranquillity. Whether looking for a cosy retreat or a spacious haven for the whole family, the diverse room options cater to every preference.

Embark on a global culinary adventure at the hotel's exquisite dining venues. Enjoy delectable breakfast buffets and the unique local and international flavours at Amoun, the all-day dining restaurant. Savour the mouth-watering creations of Butcher House, renowned for its prime cuts and theatrical tableside presentations, or enjoy date-inspired delicacies and Mövenpick's signature coffee at Dates & Co. Guests wanting to soak up panoramic views of the city skyline while enjoying a vibrant atmosphere can head to the Watchtower, the lively rooftop bar.

With 10% off on food and soft beverages included in the offer, there's something to tantalise every palate.

Make a splash and escape the summer heat at the hotel's shaded rooftop infinity pool, which offers breathtaking views of the city, and Hajar Mountains. The offer allows up to two children to stay for free with their parents, enjoying the comfort of a shared bed, ensuring an unforgettable summer getaway for the whole family.

Rejuvenate mind and body with a visit to NOVE Spa, which is offering 20% discount on a variety of spa services. As part of the summer offer, children of two, up to twelve years, can indulge in free Mövenpick ice cream once a day.

To enhance the Mövenpick experience, the offer allows you to start your day earlier with complimentary early check-in at 10.00 am and enjoy a relaxed departure with a guaranteed late check-out extended until 4.00 pm. Make the most of your staycation and relish the extra time to soak up the sun by the pool or explore the city.

The Summer Staycation offer is valid until 30 September 2024 for Oman and GCC residents. Book your summer escape today and indulge in summer bliss at Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat.

