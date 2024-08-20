Gulf Scientific Corporation Expands Its Life Sciences Division With Hecin Partnership

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC), a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory solutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Chinese company, Guangdong Hecin Scientific, (Hecin). This strategic collaboration will enable GSC to represent Hecin in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. This alliance signifies a substantial enhancement of GSC's Life Science Division.

Established in 2015, Hecin specializes in diagnostic solutions for respiratory healthcare and scientific research. Hecin is headquartered in the IUR (Industry-University-Research) Base of the State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Diseases in China and is committed to innovative research and development in respiratory infection diagnosis.

As part of this partnership, GSC will introduce several key Hecin products to the GCC region.

These include innovative lyophilized pellet technology products, such as the ready-to-use PCR master mixes, one-step RT-PCR master mixes, Super-Easy SYBR Green RT-qPCR master mixes, and one-step RT-PCR master BlueMix. These products cater to various research needs, providing reliable and efficient solutions for molecular biology. Hecin's technology features a special enzyme that enhances the accuracy and efficiency of PCR experiments, even in challenging conditions.

With Hecin on board, GSC is enhancing their life science portfolio, with new PCR & RT-PCR solutions. In addition, Hecin's products go hand in hand with Analytik Jena's PCR Thermal Cycler (TOne, Trio and Tadvance) & RT-PCR ( Q-tower) which will offer accurate and effective results based on these offerings. Heicin's master mixes are lyophilised, and provide higher accuracy, more sensitivity and faster reactivity, along with easy storage.

These advanced solutions are poised to elevate the life sciences landscape in the region, providing top-tier laboratory services and fostering scientific advancements and improved quality of life. The strategic partnership underscores Gulf Scientific Corporation's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and comprehensive analytical solutions to its markets.

About Hecin

Hecin, is a biotechnology company based in China, specializing in the development and production of diagnostic reagents and testing kits. The company gained significant attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for its rapid development and distribution of diagnostic tests to aid in the global response. Hecin emphasizes research and development, leveraging advanced technologies to provide accurate and reliable diagnostic solutions to healthcare professionals worldwide.

Permalink