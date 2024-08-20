Altitude Water Announces Long-Time Leader Alvaro Dasilva As New Minority Owner

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, August 20th, 2024- Altitude Water, a South Florida company dedicated to and installing a variety of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs), is excited to announce and discuss that leader Alvaro DaSilva has been promoted to an Executive position and minority owner after years of inspiring dedication and knowledge.



DaSilva began working with Atmospheric Water Generators in 2007. He would go on to work under Jeff Szur at Drinkable Air, where DaSilva would help build the second generation patented ozone purification machine. DaSilva and Szur would continue to build a strong working relationship, and DaSilva joined Jeff in 2019 to after Jeff formed Trident Water.



For almost 20 years, DaSilva has honed his skills and knowledge in ozone purification, becoming a leading expert in the industry. DaSilva more recently helped design and build the PsS10565A purification box, and his work has been utilized by the military as well Amy Grant's Water Hub. While COO Jeff Szur seems to get the accolades and notoriety for having Altitude's machines provide water at Amy Grant's farm, it is Alvaro's quiet dedication, persistence, and vision that keeps them running and R & D that makes them run more efficiently and continually make the system more valuable to the farm.

"It is his top-notch work ethic and desire for doing his job to the best of his ability that makes Alvaro special" Jeff begins. I can't tell you the number of times he has driven through the night or taken work home to make sure we meet a deadline. We've worked more 23 hour days than I care to admit I would also be remiss not to thank his lovely wife Leia for her understanding not killing me when he brings his work home or gets stuck on a job,"



"Alvaro is more than just a team member here at Altitude Water- .he is what we strive our company ot become. His knowledge in ozone purification is unmatched, and his skills have allowed us to bring Atmospheric Water Generators to places such as Hawaii, Cameroon, and Colombia, and now to add rainwater capture and ozone purification to well water to our product line" said Chief Operations Officer Jeff Szur. "More personally, I consider Alvaro a dear friend and confidant that won't tell me what I want to hear but what I need to hear. We've worked together for many years now, and I know there are few people as deserving of being a company owner than him. I look forward to growing Altitude Water as a company with him, as well as the rest of our incredibly talented team!"

