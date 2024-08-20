Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting Abracon AOTA Series Of Molded Inductors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease) August 20, 2024 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Abracon's innovative AOTA series of molded inductors in a recently-launched digital campaign. This campaign will showcase the advanced capabilities and significant benefits of Abracon's latest product line, aimed at supporting the ever-evolving demands of the industry.



The Abracon AOTA series represents a significant advancement in inductor technology. These mini-molded inductors offer all the proven benefits of Abracon's larger molded inductors, including superior electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, high power density, and low core losses, all while maintaining a compact footprint. This combination ensures that engineers can achieve enhanced signal integrity, space efficiency, and energy efficiency in their electronic circuit designs.



To learn more, visit



For more information about Future Electronics and its office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS



+1 514-694-7710

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics