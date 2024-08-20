KRCS Provides Potable Water To Displaced People In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced Tuesday the implementation of a project to provide clean drinking water for displaced people in shelters in central and southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement to KUNA, Secretary-General of KRCS Maha Al-Barjas said that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip destroyed hundreds of water and sanitation facilities, causing cute shortage in clean water supplies.

The water distribution project has benefited more than 30,000 people in the 19 Khan Younis camps under the supervision of the Taawon (Welfare Association) organization in the Gaza Strip. (end)

