RTA Completes Traffic Improvements At Four Locations In Al Safa 1 Schools Complex

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The enhancements reflect RTA's commitment to boosting road efficiency and quality enhancements reflect RTA's commitment to boosting road efficiency and quality.

Dubai. Roads and Authority. 20th August 2024:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the traffic improvements at four key locations within the Al Safa 1 Complex. These enhancements include the widening of entry and exit points and the introduction of traffic-calming measures such as traffic lights and pedestrian crossings. RTA remains dedicated to its strategy of enhancing the efficiency of Dubai's road network, aligning with the city's development goals and the needs of road users. These efforts are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and elevating safety standards across Dubai's roads.

“The latest improvements in the Al Safa 1 have been implemented to benefit road users, including service providers from the business community, students, and about 60K residents of the neighbourhood. As Dubai's prominent economic position and global appeal make it a unique destination for living and working, RTA is committed to continuously improving traffic flow and upgrading the quality of roads across the Emirate,” said Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

“Traffic works were carried out at four different locations. At the first location, a 255-metre lane was added to the service road for vehicles travelling from the junction of Sheikh Zayed Road with Al Hadiqa Road (second junction) towards the roundabout leading to Street 13. This enhancement is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce travel time to Al Safa 1 Schools Complex by 20%.

“The second location involved the creation of 22 parallel parking slots near Al Safa School and Al Ittihad School, aimed at easing congestion during peak hours and streamlining traffic flow during student pick-up and drop-off times, thereby achieving the highest traffic safety standards.

“At the third location, RTA has completed the widening of the exit leading to Al Wasl Street from Street 19 by adding a 330-metre-long lane and reducing the number of left-turn lanes to one. This adjustment helps redistribute traffic volumes, along with improvements to the traffic signal at the intersection with Al Wasl Street, and the addition of 18 parking slots opposite Jumeirah College.

“The fourth location involved the creation of an additional U-turn exit on Al Wasl Street, along with the installation of a traffic signal and a pedestrian crossing. These measures are designed to enhance traffic safety for both motorists and pedestrians, aiming to reduce the incident rate in the area,” concluded Al Shehhi.



