Newburg Meadows In Tecumseh Michigan Hosts Grand Opening Phase 2 With 60 Sites/Move-In Ready Homes August 22Nd-24Th 2024

New Homes Newburg Meadows Community in Tecumseh Michigan

Event offers model home tours, hot dogs and backpack raffle. Home seekers encouraged to attend as 50% of Phase 2 homes sold out amid strong pre-sales demand

- Michael CallaghanTECUMSEH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Newburg Meadows manufactured home community in Tecumseh Michigan is launching a final phase with 60 home sites and new move-in ready homes. Newburg Meadows, one of the most sought after affordable residential communities in south central Michigan, is situated where M50 crosses the River Raisin, a few miles east of M52. Its location between Ann Arbor, Jackson and Toledo offers easy commutes to several nearby cities. The community is also ideal for downsizers and retirees.The 3-day event will happen August 22nd-24th (11:00-3:00) at Newburg Meadows located at 9115 N. Union Street Tecumseh Michigan. On Saturday, the Grand Opening Event will include free snacks, desserts, hot dogs and drinks. Two backpacks with supplies will be raffled and“Buddy” the Fire Department golden retriever will be on hand to greet guests and join the fun.Homes will be available to tour at the Grand Opening event including a beautifully decorated model home that raises the bar on quality, affordable living. The model home is a spacious drywall home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The open floorplan, gorgeous kitchen cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances make this home an extremely popular choice for both functional space and beautiful decor.The Newburg final phase includes 5 additional floor plans that address different price points, space requirements and home features. Most homes have drywall, kitchen islands and lots of storage space. Storage sheds and 3 car concrete driveways are also standard for home buyers. Several floor plans are Clayton eBuilt zero energy ready homes which are the most energy-efficient, modern homes on the market today. eBuilt benefits include the opportunity to save up to 50% 1 on energy bills annually. Downsizers on a fixed income or families struggling with the high cost of everything are excited to lower utilities bills and stretch their dollars further.New homes start at $98,968 ($1522/month*) with in-house financing available and a free application .Amenities at Newburg Meadows include access to a new waterfront picnic park where residents can sit and enjoy views of Mill Pond or drop a line in the water to fish. Five-foot-wide sidewalks make the new phase 2 development easily navigable for any walkers including baby strollers and wheelchairs. Newburg Meadows residents can also take advantage of the newly renovated clubhouse available for community members to host private events such as birthday gatherings, graduation, showers or retirement parties. The lifestyle experience at Newburg Meadows is driven by a full-time on-site community manager who is on hand to maintain the property, assist residents and schedule community programing, parties and fun.“The response to Phase 2 development at Newburg Meadows has been phenomenal with 50% of homes sold prior to launch,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner of Four Leaf Properties.“Nowhere else can you find new homes in Tecumseh Michigan at our affordable price points. Tecumseh residents who are downsizing want to stay in town. And families want to move to Tecumseh to take advantage of all it has to offer in a great location. Newburg Meadows is a gem and we're excited to bring a new waterfront phase to the community.”*Financing is offered through First Choice MH LLC, a licensed mortgage loan originator in the State of Michigan. Main office 600 W. 22nd Street Suite 101 Oak Brook, IL 60523. NMLS# 1241272. Equal Housing Lender. Estimated monthly payment based on the price of $98,968, 10.44 APR, 10% Down, 360 payments of $1,522. Site rent, insurance, or local site taxes are included. All conditions are subject to credit approval and approval for residency within an authorized community*eBuiltTM homes meet the US Department of Energy's ZERO ENERGY READY HOME national requirements.Sources:2 / Energy savings are based on electrical energy consumption using NREL® BEoptTM to estimate annual electrical energy consumption of a home built to DOE Zero Energy Ready HomeTM guidelines compared to the same home built only to industry and HUD standards in the cities listed are based on calculations for multi-section Tempo Let it Be and Shout models.About Four Leaf PropertiesFour Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.

