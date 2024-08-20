Century Complete Now Selling New Homes In Jackson, GA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Online

homebuying pioneer offering single-family homes from the mid $200s

JACKSON, Ga., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc.

(NYSE: CCS )-one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an leader in home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-revealed that its Century Complete brand is now selling quality and affordable new homes from the mid $200s at Garden Walk in Jackson, GA.

"Conveniently located about halfway between Atlanta and Macon, Garden Walk offers welcoming small-town charm while putting big-city amenities within easy reach," said National President Greg Huff. "We're also proud to feature some of our most popular floor plans at this community, with up to five-bedroom homes available at an incredible price point."

MORE ABOUT GARDEN WALK

Now selling from the mid $200s



111

homesites

Two-story single-family floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,774 to 2,180 square feet

1 mile to downtown Jackson, which offers local shopping, dining, and farmers' markets

8 miles from High Falls State Park, offering hiking trails, camping options and canoeing

Proximity to Griffin, plus equally convenient access to both Atlanta and Macon Flex space, great room, porches, and open-concept floor plans-all designed to enhance modern living

Location:

281 Grand Magnolia Street

Jackson, GA 30233

678.540.1595

VISIT US AT OUR LOCAL SALES STUDIO!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like in-person assistance, please visit us at our Georgia East Studio in Atlanta.

3633 Chamblee Tucker Road, Suite A

Atlanta, GA 30341

678.540.1595



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

