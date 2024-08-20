Bahrain Re-Exports Cars, Gold, Smartphones

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Private cars were the top product re-exported by Bahrain in July, according to the Arab country's Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA ), whose report on the non-oil trade balance served as basis for a news article published on state news agency BNA on Tuesday (20).

As per the report, private cars were the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BHD 9 million (USD 24 million), followed by ingots at BHD 6 million (USD 16 million), and at BHD 3 million (USD 8 million).

These three products accounted for 30% of the Gulf state's re-exports – cars at 15%, ingots at 10%, and smartphones at 5%. The total value of non-oil re-exports increased by 22% to reach BHD 61 million (USD 160 million) during July 2024, compared to the same month in 2023.

Re-exports are when a country exports goods that were previously imported. Most re-exports from Bahrain in July went to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Germany.

According to iGA, the value of non-oil imports increased by 5%, reaching BHD 464 million (USD 1.2 billion) in July 2024 in comparison with the same month in 2023.

China ranked first in imports to Bahrain, followed by Australia, and Brazil. Brazil accounted for 8% at BHD 37 million (USD 97 milliion).

Other aluminum oxide is recorded as the top product imported by Bahrain with a total value of BHD 66 million (USD 174 million), followed by non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates with BHD 42 million (USD 110 million), and private cars being with BHD 14 million (USD 37 million). Over half of the imported private cars were re-exported, according to the data.

