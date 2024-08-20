Original-Research: Valneva SE (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: Valneva SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

20.08.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Valneva SE Company Name: Valneva SE ISIN: FR0004056851

Reason for the research: H1/24 results Recommendation: Buy from: 20.08.2024 Target price: €8.60 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Valneva SE (ISIN: FR0004056851). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 8.60 price target.



Abstract:

H1 product sales at €68.3m (H1/24: €64.0m) were slightly below the consensus of €71.6m but the gross margin on sales of established products continued to improve to 47.7% (Q1/24: 43.7%; H1/23: 39.8%) and Valneva has maintained its full year guidance for product sales of €160m-€180m. We continue to believe that the market is undervaluing the opportunity represented by the company's main value driver, the Lyme vaccine candidate, VLA15, which, subject to regulatory approval, will be launched in 2027. We maintain our Buy recommendation at an unchanged price target of €8.60.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Valneva SE (ISIN: FR0004056851) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 8,60.



Zusammenfassung:

Der Produktumsatz im ersten Halbjahr lag mit €68,3 Mio. (H1/24: €64,0 Mio.) leicht unter der Konsensprognose von €71,6 Mio., aber die Bruttomarge aus dem Verkauf etablierter Produkte verbesserte sich weiter auf 47,7 % (Q1/24: 43,7 %; H1/23: 39,8 %), und Valneva hält an seiner Jahresprognose für den Produktumsatz von €160 Mio. bis €180 Mio. fest. Wir sind weiterhin der Ansicht, dass der Markt die Chancen unterbewertet, die sich aus dem wichtigsten Werttreiber des Unternehmens ergeben, dem Lyme-Impfstoffkandidaten VLA15, der vorbehaltlich der behördlichen Zulassung im Jahr 2027 auf den Markt gebracht werden soll. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung sowie unser Kursziel von €8,60 bei.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.







