Careington Announces New Chief Information Officer Anthony Mustoe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Careington International Corporation announced that the company's board of directors has appointed Anthony Mustoe as the new chief information officer of Careington and affiliate companies Careington Benefit Solutions, DialCare and Munroe Sutton.

Careington Chief Information Officer Anthony Mustoe

Mr. Mustoe brings with him more than 25 years of experience as a seasoned technology leader in a wide variety of industries, including health care, biotechnology, telecommunications, hospitality and more. Prior to joining Careington, he served as the chief information officer of a publicly traded biotech company and led his IT team to help springboard decades of research into commercial success. During his time in this role, his accomplishments include launching customer-facing, cloud-hosted analytic software and creating an IT culture that attracts and retains talented team members. With a passion for fueling technological innovation and expertise delivering high-volume health care solutions, customer-oriented technology and world-class cybersecurity protection, Mr. Mustoe, supported by a tenured IT team, will ensure Careington stays ahead of the technology curve.

"It is a privilege to join the leadership team of the Careington family of companies," said Mr. Mustoe. "With Careington's talented IT team and proven track record of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, I am excited to bring my industry experience and lead them through the coming years."

"Anthony's extensive experience in health care benefits and other key industries make him a perfect choice for CIO," said Careington Chief Executive Officer Stewart Sweda. "We are excited to lean on his relevant expertise to help propel our growing companies into a technology-centric future."

Mr. Mustoe joins a growing, highly-experienced executive leadership team. In 2023, tenured Careington leaders Jeremy Hedrick and Amanda Rinker Horton were elevated to C-Suite positions. For more than two decades, Mr. Hedrick, who now serves as chief operations officer, has contributed to many aspects of the strategic growth and overall direction of the Careington family of companies. He previously served as president of affiliate telemedicine company, DialCare. Mrs. Horton, who has acted as Careington's general counsel since 2010, has been promoted to chief compliance officer and general counsel. She also serves as the chair of the Careington Compliance Committee, in which she oversees the compliance department to ensure all data and security protocols are achieved. Additionally, Jolene Hersch was promoted to senior vice president of human resources after joining Careington as vice president in 2022, demonstrating her impressive contributions to the HR team and employees across the company.

"Careington is proud to have so many accomplished and talented leaders grow in their respective capacities," said Sweda. "Their vision, expertise and leadership will be an instrumental part of Careington's continued growth and commitment to excellence."

About Careington International Corporation

Careington

International

Corporation

is

an

established

leader

in

the

health

and

wellness

benefit space.

Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator, and one of the largest privately held discount health care companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington's products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit

careington.

Contact:

































Jamie Saunders

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Careington International Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Phone:

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902

SOURCE Careington International Corporation