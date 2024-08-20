(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bang & Olufsen A/S has on 16 August 2024 pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act received a major shareholder announcement from UBS Group AG which states that, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as per 12 August 2024 is above 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

As per 12 August 2024, UBS Group AG holds 6,471,340 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 5.27 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment

BO_2411_Major shareholder announcement UBS UK