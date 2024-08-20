South Florida Bounce And Slide Expands Footprint With Acquisition Of Palm Beach Party And Bounce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Florida Bounce and Slide, the region's leading provider of bounce houses , waterslides, and party equipment rentals , is excited to announce the acquisition of Palm Beach Party and Bounce . This strategic expansion comes in response to the growing demand for high-quality party rentals across South Florida.With this acquisition, South Florida Bounce and Slide will extend its renowned services to cover most, if not all, of West Palm Beach and Martin County. The newly acquired sister company, Palm Beach Party and Bounce will continue to offer the exceptional customer service that South Floridians have come to expect from South Florida Bounce and Slide.“We are thrilled to bring Palm Beach Party and Bounce under the South Florida Bounce and Slide umbrella,” said Jack DiSalvo, CEO of South Florida Bounce and Slide.“This acquisition allows us to better serve our customers in West Palm Beach and Martin County, ensuring that more families and event planners can experience the fun, safety, and reliability that our brand is known for.”Customers in the expanded service areas can look forward to an extensive selection of bounce houses, waterslides, and other party equipment, all delivered with the same dedication to excellence. The acquisition not only enhances South Florida Bounce and Slide's ability to meet the growing demand for party rentals but also reinforces its commitment to providing memorable experiences for all occasions.For more information about South Florida Bounce and Slide and the new services available through Palm Beach Party and Bounce, please visit .About South Florida Bounce and SlideSouth Florida Bounce and Slide is a premier provider of bounce houses, waterslides, and party equipment rentals in South Florida. With a commitment to safety, fun, and exceptional customer service, the company has become a trusted name for parties, events, and celebrations across the region.

