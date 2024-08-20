The Initiative On Medicines, Access, And Knowledge (I-MAK) Team Grows, Adds Namita Dhawan-Muren As Legal Associate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) I-MAK is pleased to announce Namita Dhawan-Muren as its new Associate to help expand the organization's practice-based technical expertise and capacity.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Initiative on Medicines, Access, and Knowledge (I-MAK ) is pleased to announce Namita Dhawan-Muren as its new Legal Associate to help expand the organization's practice-based technical expertise and capacity. Dhawan-Muren is a of Harvard Law School who has over 5 years of experience in patent and antitrust litigation, and patent due diligence.Namita is particularly proud to have worked on a pharmaceutical antitrust case during her previous role at the law firm Girard Sharp. The case involved allegations of anticompetitive behavior undertaken by pharmaceutical companies to delay the availability of generic versions of a narcolepsy drug.“I-MAK has been looking for a legal associate of Namita's calibre and passion for justice for some time now, and we are delighted that she has agreed to join our team,” says Tahir Amin, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of I-MAK.“It is an exciting time at I-MAK. We have seen the impact of our work grow significantly and have been recruiting new talent to help us realise our mission of transforming the patent system for the public good. Having a more equitable health system will only be possible if we can achieve economic justice through ending the monopoly power of the pharmaceutical companies,”Dhawan-Muren is no stranger to I-MAK: during her first summer of law school, she worked with I-MAK as an intern.“I admired the access to medicines movement generally but was particularly excited about the scientific and legal expertise that underscored I-MAK's work,” says Dhawan-Muren.“I have always felt that at least in American society, a false dichotomy exists between passion/advocacy and technical acumen, such that both can't legitimately co-exist in the same person or organization. I have been looking for a way to use my technical skills and tendencies to effect change, so this is really a dream role and organization for me.”In her role as legal associate, Dhawan-Muren will work with the programs and communications team to help inform the design of policy solutions, including bringing a practice lens, messaging around legal and policy developments, as well as enhance I-MAK's ability to successfully navigate the intellectual property law landscape, especially with patents. Dhawan-Muren's addition comes at a critical time as I-MAK continues to build upon its groundbreaking Overpatented, Overpriced reports and peer reviewed Drug Patent Book database , as well as proposals to transform the patent law, including those to address patent thickets.

Tahir Amin

The Initiative for Medicines, Access, and Knowledge

+1 917 -455-6601

email us here