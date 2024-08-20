Educational Institutions To Remain Shut In Parts Of Rajasthan On Aug 21

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 20 (IANS) All the educational institutions will remain closed in seven districts of Rajasthan on August 21 in the wake of the Bharat Bandh call given by the Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti.

The shutdown will be witnessed in the districts of Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg, Jaisalmer and Bharatpur.

Kota University examinations have also been postponed.

Congress and Scheduled Caste-Tribe Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti have also supported the Bharat Bandh.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Jully said that the BJP is against reservation.“Their mentality is to weaken the Constitution as well as to weaken the reservation,” he said.

Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has formed 25 units for the Jaipur bandh, which will ask traders to shut down their shops. A rally will also be held by the bandh supporters.

Anil Gothwal, Convener of the Scheduled Caste-Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti said that the bandh will be successful and peaceful.“We do not support any violence,” he said.

BJP MLA Kirodi Lal Meena said that politics is being done in the name of Bharat Bandh.

“There is no need for Bharat Bandh. We stand with the Supreme Court verdict,” he said.

This bandh call has been given in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The ruling, which discusses the concept of "quota within quota," has sparked protests from various groups who believe it undermines the original intent of the reservation system.