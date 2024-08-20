DPL T20: Arya's 82 Leads South Delhi Superstarz To Second Successive Win

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Priyansh Arya's scintillating 82 off 51 balls helped South Delhi Superstarz defeat Central Delhi Kings by six wickets in the sixth match of the Adani Delhi T20 at Arun Jaitley on Tuesday. The fifties from Dhruv Kaushik and Yash Dhull guided Central Delhi Kings to a total of 176/7 in 20 overs, but South Delhi Superstarz chased down the target in 19.1 overs, courtesy of a solid partnership between Arya and Ayush Badoni.

After the early loss of Sarthak Ray (0 off 1) in the first over, Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya approached the South Delhi Superstarz's run chase of 177 with composed and strategic batting.

By the end of the Power-play, they took the score to 45/1 and went on to consistently score more than 10 runs per over. Arya brought up his fifty in 32 balls, while Badoni contributed a vital 42 off 36 balls before being caught at midwicket, thus missing out on his half-century.

By the strategic timeout, the South Delhi Superstarz were firmly in control, thanks to the free-flowing stroke play of Arya and Tejaswi Dahiya. Arya, who scored an impressive 82 off 51 balls with seven sixes and three fours, was dismissed in the 17th over.

Tejaswi followed in the next over, contributing 22 off 14. Despite these quick wickets, the South Delhi Superstarz were still in a commanding position, needing just 17 runs from 16 balls.

Vision Panchal and Dhruv Singh then sealed the victory with two sixes and a four in the 19th over, securing the South Delhi Superstarz' second consecutive win of the tournament.

Earlier, Hiten Dalal (10 off 9) fell cheaply to Divij Mehra in the third over. However, skipper Yash Dhull led from the front, keeping the scoreboard ticking alongside Dhruv Kaushik as they stitched together a solid 91-run partnership off 65 balls, crossing the 100-run mark in the 13th over. Kaushik was then dismissed in the following over after scoring 56 off 33 balls.

The South Delhi Superstarz capitalised on the momentum, taking five wickets in five consecutive overs. Dhull (52 off 44), Keshav Dabas (3 off 7), Jonty Sidhu (14 off 10), Lakshay Thareja (3 off 4) and Harish Dagar fell in quick succession, but Central Delhi Kings managed to smash 29 runs in the last two overs. A crucial cameo of 23 off 10 balls by Dagar at the end guided Central Delhi Kings to a total of 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Central Delhi Kings 176/7 in 20 overs (Dhruv Kaushik 56, Yash Dhull 52; Kuldip Yadav 2-37) lost to South Delhi Superstarz 177/4 in 19.1 overs (Priyansh Arya 82, Ayush Badoni 42; Money Grewal 2-22) by six wickets.