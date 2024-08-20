Currencynewsbreaks Moneyshow's Must-Attend Virtual Expo To Equip Attendees With Knowledge To Optimize Portfolios Across Various Asset Classes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) MoneyShow , a leading producer of street-smart for investors, traders, and financial advisors, is announcing the

Powerful Investing and Trading Strategies Virtual . The entirely digital expo is scheduled for August 20-22, 2024. The three-day event will feature a line-up of over 30 distinguished speakers and thought leaders and promises an information-packed agenda that includes a diverse range of highly relevant themes. Attendees will be able to directly engage with thought leaders and professionals as well as listen in to informative sessions via MoneyShow's state-of-the-art virtual platform to gain the knowledge and learn techniques to optimize portfolios across a variety of asset classes.

“At MoneyShow, we are very pleased to create in-demand offerings, featuring renowned speakers and highly regarded experts from across the spectrum of assets, fund size, and investment horizons. Over the years, their astute insights and professional advice have proved pivotal for thousands of attendees. After having emerged from a prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates, the global economy has faced a multitude of challenges from public health measures, historic levels of inflation, tightening monetary policy, and widespread geopolitical turmoil. With Fed rate cuts expected as early as September, markets must be cautious of a new source of volatility being introduced. Given the challenging nature of the times, this is a must-attend event for attendees who can expect to build a deep understanding of how to not only manage any oncoming volatility but on how to profit from these movements,” said Kim Githler, Chair and CEO at MoneyShow.

To register for the event, visit



About MoneyShow

MoneyShow's mission is to help individuals“Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and virtual expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. For more information about the company, visit

.

IBN