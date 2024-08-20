(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) , an AI-powered, clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced the discovery of its proprietary molecule, IGC-1A, as a potential GLP-1 agonist. This revelation resulted from the company's state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) modeling. According to the announcement, the discovery highlights the versatility of IGC Pharma's drug platforms. It also presents a significant opportunity and marks the company's potential for strategic expansion to metabolic disorders and weight loss.

“Our AI-driven approach has revealed a promising opportunity for IGC-1A and IGC-1C to be potential GLP-1 agonists. This discovery strengthens our Alzheimer's treatment portfolio and also positions us to potentially enter the rapidly growing weight loss market,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma.“By comparing IGC-1A and IGC-1C with established drugs such as Ozempic, Tirzepatide, Retatrutide, and Metformin, among others, our AI model indicates that they could become an effective option for metabolic disorders. While we are in the early stages, our molecules allow us to potentially build a portfolio that also focuses on metabolic disorders and obesity with improved tolerability and efficacy compared to current options.”

To view the full press release, visit

About IGC Pharma Inc.

IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. The company's portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials , NCT05543681). Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medication. Additionally, IGC Pharma's AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 28 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, the company is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IGC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN