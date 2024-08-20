Investornewsbreaks RJD Green Inc. (RJDG) CEO Featured In Latest The Street Report Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RJD Green (OTC: RJDG) , a publicly traded company that operates as a holding company focusing on acquiring and managing assets, is spotlighted in the most recent episode of The Street Report Podcast. RJD Green CEO Ron Brewer was a featured guest during the episode, during which he provided an update about the company's progress this year and also discussed expected performance for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025.

“We are already in three months of negotiations on two product companies that . . . would increase our annual revenue to over $10,000,000 and contribute 15% to 18% NOP,” said RJD Green CEO Ron Brewer during the episode.“We are in similar negotiations with two smaller software development firms that offer broadening our products and business sectors while increasing our IT team in the IoSoft Systems division. Both have products that have been introduced to the market and are ready for a regional to national marketing campaign. . . . We feel once we establish a consistent $10,000,000 profitable revenue, we can move up to a larger small-cap trading board and also enhance stock value, while accessing the next level of investment interest for small-cap symmetrical acquisitions. . . . We also feel the introduction of new products in Silex Holdings and new software in IOSoft will reflect additional internal growth in 2025.”

About RJD Green Inc.

RJD Green operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green-environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and

industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer. To learn more about the company, visit .

