Miningnewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Reports On Roughrider Project Drill Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium (NYSE American: UEC) , a U.S.-based uranium and exploration company, has released a report on drill results from its Roughrider Project, which is located in

northern Saskatchewan, Canada. According to the report, drilling

850 meters

northeast of the Roughrider Deposit has intersected drill hole RR-940, the best hole to date outside of the resource area on a parallel trend to Roughrider. The exploration shows grades

6.96% eU3O8over

13.5 meters

with a higher-grade subinterval that grades 12.7% eU3O8

over 7.2 meters addition, following a new Ambient Noise Tomography (“ANT”) survey conducted in April, which identified new targets along existing exploration corridors, UEC will continue drilling in this area to evaluate the potential for additional resources.

“We have accelerated the pace of project work at Roughrider this summer by utilizing three drills and the results thus far have exceeded our expectations,” said Uranium Energy vice president of exploration, Canada, Chris Hamel in the press release.“We have been able to successfully follow-up on results that Rio Tinto had intersected northeast of Roughrider with the best hole on the project outside the deposit area. We have intersected uranium mineralization in multiple drill holes between the East and Far East Zones, further demonstrating there is likely continuity between these zones. The north exploration corridor is largely untested, and our team, with the help of the ANT survey, has been able to develop priority drill targets along the trend. UEC continues to advance the project on parallel tracks by working on an economic study for the project while also updating the Environmental Assessment baseline work and conducting an aggressive drilling campaign.”

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest-growing supplier of the fuel for green-energy transition to a low-carbon future. UEC is the largest diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects in

the United States

and high-grade conventional projects in

Canada. The Company has one producing ISR production hub and spoke platform in

Wyoming

and one ISR production-ready ISR hub and spoke platform located in

south Texas. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, UEC has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American-warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit .

