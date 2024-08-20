Cronometer Introduces New Water Tracking Feature For Effortless Hydration Monitoring

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Nutrition Tracking App Promotes Optimal Hydration

REVELSTOKE, BC, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Cronometer, a leading nutrition tracking app, is excited to announce the launch of a new feature which enables users to effortlessly track daily water consumption. While Cronometer users have always been able to log and track their drinking water, the app's new functionality is a more user-friendly answer to one of their most frequently asked questions: "How do I track water?".

Features/benefits of the new Water Tracking feature include:



One tap solution to logging drinking water

Visually monitor water intake throughout the day to ensure adequate hydration

Ability to customize glass size Ability to log multiple glasses at once

Alongside the functionality available within the app, Cronometer has also released an iOS Home Screen Widget, allowing iOS users to easily add water from their Home Screen, eliminating the need to open the app.

"We're thrilled to offer our users a new and improved way to track their water intake," said Aaron Davidson, CEO at Cronometer. "Staying hydrated is crucial for overall health, and our new feature makes monitoring and meeting hydration goals easier than ever."

Cronometer recently celebrated an exciting milestone, surpassing over 10 million users and has introduced several large improvements to the app, including releasing a feature which was previously behind a pay wall (Diary Groups) to all users, free of charge.

The new water tracking feature is available now in the latest version of the Cronometer app. Anyone looking to take advantage of the new feature can click here to get started for free.

About Cronometer Software Inc.:

Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer is aimed at helping anyone looking to develop healthy habits and gain a better insight into their health and nutrition. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 10 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Visit cronometer for more information and connect with Cronometer on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Cronometer