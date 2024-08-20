Heil Trailer's TANK Ai Drives Performance At Every Turn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jake Radish, CCO, SVP Engineered TransportationATHENS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine a tool that can enhance the operational efficiency, safety and load security of an entire fleet without compromise. No, it's not science fiction. It's already here and demonstrating its power to maximize the potential of fleets far and near. Enter TANK AiTM , an intelligent tank system, powered by Drōv®, now offered by Engineered Transportation International (EnTrans®) on its Heil Trailer® and Polar Tank® products.An innovative suite of technologies that acts as a brainy co-pilot on the road, TANK Ai gives fleet managers and drivers a full view of the trailer's systems, using sensors and equipment that provide real-time monitoring. All that captured data is filtered through TANK Ai's AirBoxOneTM, the system's central command where fleets can access information to enhance the safety, productivity and uptime of their trailers, while also lowering maintenance costs.So, exactly how is TANK Ai taking fleets into the future? One way is by reducing tire wear-something that's already positively impacting bottom lines. Using TANK Ai's automated tire inflation/deflation and tire pressure monitoring system, fleet managers can monitor tire pressure and make adjustments in real time. They're notified, along with the driver, when tire pressure falls outside the preset, desired PSI. The system then automatically adjusts the pressure up or down as required.This dynamic tire monitoring and adjustment is already paying off for Pilot/Flying J®. The fleet deployed the technology on several of its Heil Trailer petroleum trailers, which are loaded and unloaded often, making tire pressure adjustments critical. Early data from trailers that feature the dynamic tire system show a 51.7 percent increase in tire life. The company is estimating that over the life of each trailer equipped with this system, the tire cost will be half of what it would cost on trailers without the system.*“This technology allows us to adjust for maximum fuel loading, which allowed us to add more gallons per load on our Oklahoma City trailer, which could equate to eight more loads per year,” said Brent Hickman, Senior Manager of Equipment Maintenance and Sales at Pilot/Flying J.TANK Ai is also putting fleets at the forefront of safety, incorporating intelligent features that help protect drivers and other vehicles on the road. A full suite of exterior cameras empowers drivers and fleet managers with unparalleled views of the areas surrounding the trailer. The rearview camera eliminates blind spots, while the ultrasonic backup sensors provide audible cues and visual assistance when backing up and parking. When the trailer is in operation, rear vehicle proximity and curbview cameras provide helpful views of the surrounding area. With these strategically placed exterior cameras, drivers are better equipped to maneuver their trailers safely on the road.With TANK Ai, EnTrans is ushering in a whole new era of advanced features that can increase safety, efficiency and uptime, while decreasing cost over the life of the trailer. Gone are the days of sacrificing safety for productivity or load integrity. Today, TANK Ai-the highly intelligent, onboard co-pilot for Heil Trailer and Polar Tank trailers-is putting fleet managers and operators solidly in the driver's seat.*Based on a trailer traveling 2.5 million miles over 20 years.About Heil TrailerHeil Trailer is a global leader in specialty transport trailers, with over 120 years of industry excellence. Specializing in petroleum, dry bulk, stainless, crude, and asphalt trailers, Heil delivers premium products known for their quality, longevity, and high resale value. The company's trailers are engineered to meet stringent requirements across 85 countries, supported by an experienced nationwide dealer network and expert team. Heil Trailer's commitment to enduring performance and customer satisfaction has established it as an iconic brand in the transport industry. For more information , visit Heil Trailer's website or call 800-400-6913.

