Georgia's FAB FOUR Move The Needle In A Solid Red Georgia District During The DNC

The Fab Four Billboard

The Fab Four: Paulette Williams, Charlotte Sleczkowski, June Krise, Kim Floria

June Krise speaking at a Midtown Atlanta fundraiser.

Campaigning as the Fab Four, a retired nurse, educator, interpreter, and a veteran have joined forces to energize Georgia's pivotal role in national politics.

- June KriseATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The FAB FOUR are taking their fight to one of the most Republican districts in the nation. Trump's nearly 60-point win over Hillary Clinton in Georgia's 9th district underscores the difficulty Democrats face in solidly red districts. What's different this time is the Fab Four strategy.To dramatize their cause and help Kamala Harris and Tim Walz across the finish line, these four retired kitchen-table Democrats have adopted a branding strategy based on the Fantastic Four, a team of Marvel superheroes.“One of the Fantastic Four was a woman who could generate invisible force fields,” said Kim Floria, candidate for the Georgia House 30.“We are deploying our maternal superpower to support Kamala by targeting Republican women.” Floria, a self-described wife, mother, doting grandmother, and sign language interpreter, believes that Republican women will respond to a women's rights message.“I picture a Republican woman voting her conscience in the privacy of the booth on behalf of her daughters and granddaughters, Floria continued.“The next generation of women will need access to reproductive care, contraception, and healthcare – but new OB-GYNs are avoiding residencies in states with abortion bans.”“When we realized all four of us were committed to women's rights, it was a natural step to put on a cape and campaign together,” said June Krise, a nurse and candidate for Georgia Senate 50.“Like Rosie the Riveter staying behind during World War II, we are rolling up their sleeves here in Georgia's 9th while our Democratic colleagues are up in Chicago working to save our democracy, protect freedom, and restore reproductive rights during the next 76 days.”“Our message is 'Protecting Your Rights, Protecting Your Health,'” said Paulette Williams, a retired VA nurse, diabetes educator, and a Fab Four candidate for Georgia House 10.“Hospitalizations due to diabetes and hypertension are increasing in Georgia. The Democrats capped the cost of insulin last year, but the Georgia Legislature is still blocking Medicaid expansion.”Charlotte Sleczkowski, a retired educator and Fab Four candidate for Georgia House 8, concurred.“As fellow educators and nurses, the Fab Four are thrilled to have Tim Walz, a fellow teacher who has our future and our children at heart.”RECOGNIZED BY GEORGIA'S WIN LISTThe Fab Four attracted the attention of Georgia's WIN List, which recruits, trains, supports, and elects Democratic pro-choice women.“Election results from other states demonstrate that women and moderate voters will cross the aisle to support candidates who pledge to restore reproductive freedom and medical autonomy," said WIN List Vice Chair CaMia Jackson, a former state representative from Albany.As proof that it's working, the FAB FOUR are attracting the attention of women throughout the district. A series of radio spots and social media ads have been produced. They are raising money for a billboard.ABOUT THE FAB FOURThe Fab Four includes four retired women, all from helping professions, who are working to build a movement to protect women's rights and reproductive healthcare in North Georgia. Rabun County Democrats manage the Fab Four's funding and coordination.Bruce Miller of Miller eMedia of Decatur, GA, provides marketing and brand strategy. Visit the Fab Four at Georgia9th to meet the candidates and learn more about the campaign.

