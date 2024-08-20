Medical Solutions Appoints Esteemed Healthcare Veteran To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Christina Jenkins joins the company's distinguished board of leaders



OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 20, 2024

Medical Solutions , a leading healthcare staffing company, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Christina Jenkins ("CJ") to its Board of Directors. Dr. Jenkins brings a wealth of experience as a board member, C-suite advisor, and early-stage healthcare venture capital investor, with a commitment to leveraging and relationships to enhance outcomes on a large scale.

"We enthusiastically welcome Dr. Jenkins to our Board of Directors," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Her experience and dedication to improving healthcare through innovative solutions align perfectly with our purpose to connect care and inspire exceptional patient outcomes."

With a unique perspective spanning payer, provider, and patient domains, Dr. Jenkins has supported growth strategies and generated value for organizations from seed-stage startups to billion-dollar corporations. She serves on the board of Help at Home, the nation's largest homecare company, and is an advisory board member for Independence Health Group. Her previous roles include being Chair of the Quality Committee at MetroPlus and a member of the Quality Committee at Healthfirst.

Dr. Jenkins began her board experience as Chair of the Quality and Performance Committee at NYC Health and Hospitals as a Bloomberg appointee, and later became the founding CEO of OneCity Health Services, where she led a $1.2 billion initiative for value-based payment readiness. As General Partner and Co-Founder of Convergent Ventures, she directs the health investment strategy, focusing on AI-enabled healthcare products, and serves as a National Advisor for Manatt Health, guiding C-suite leaders on transformative strategies.

She holds a B.S. in Industrial Management from Purdue University and an M.D. from Northwestern University. She is a former practicing physician, serving as a board-certified Clinical Instructor of Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she also completed her residency.

"We are excited to see how her invaluable insights and leadership will drive our company forward, helping us reach new heights and transform the way we serve our clients and clinicians," said Rogers Tijerino.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, PRN, and international staffing.

For more information, visit

.



