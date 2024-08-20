AIVOICE (AIV) Proposes 'Co-Growth With Chatgpt, Alexa, Siri, Meta, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Elevenlabs'

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

“You will live in an era of AI voice that we have imagined and created” the AIVOICE project team stated,“Global big tech companies offering AI voice platforms have started integrating the voices of celebrities into their platforms. Users desire to interact with AI voice platforms and listen to content using their own voices, the voices of their family members, acquaintances, or celebrities.”

They further explained,“To provide such services, it is necessary to obtain a license for the patents owned by the AIVOICE team.“







The AIVOICE (AIV) project team announced their proposal for co-growth in AI voice services with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google's Google Assistant, Meta, Microsoft, ElevenLabs, and others.

The AIVOICE project team is known to have secured patent rights in the United States, Japan, and South Korea related to multi-voice services using AI voice technology. These patents are related to AI personalization services through a multi-voice system. The technology enables users to choose and listen to digital content (including internet news) with the voices of multiple individuals of their choice on various online content platforms. (Patent US11,521,593 B2)

This means that users can listen to digital content using their own voices, or the voices of celebrities (actors, politicians, singers, entertainers), lovers, friends, or family members.

A representative from the AIVOICE team stated,“Our patents focus on allowing users to select and listen to digital content, including internet news, using the voice of their choice or AI voice, on platforms like ChatGPT, Alexa, Siri, as well as on audiobooks, AI speakers, portals, cars, navigation systems, IoT products, and more.”

They continued,“To explain more simply, people will be able to choose the voice they want to hear content through AI voice platforms like ChatGPT. If GPT offers multiple voices, and users can select a specific voice and listen to content in that voice, it falls within the scope of our patent rights.“

Lastly, they added,“We understand that global big tech companies, including OpenAI and Meta, are currently working on understanding users' needs precisely and pursuing relevant tasks, such as licensing, to provide multiple or celebrity voices on their platforms. This is a very positive trend reflecting user needs, and people will soon be able to interact with AI platforms and listen to content using the voices of those they love and want to hear. At the core of this will be AIVOICE's powerful patents.“

Meanwhile, AIVOICE's AI voice-related patents won the 'Gold Award' at the 48th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva in Switzerland and the 'Best International Invention & Innovation Award' from the National Research Council of Thailand.

Additionally, AIVOICE has entered into a top-tier marketing partnership with melega , a company specializing in digital marketing, and many crypto influencers on X (formerly Twitter) are already supporting this project.

The AIVOICE project team previously announced on the 18th that the new AIVOICE-related $AIV token had been listed on PancakeSwap and MelegaSwap DEX. (Reference article: )

[Token Information]

Name: AIVOICETicker: AIVTotal Supply: 5 billion (-99% burned). Only 50 million tokens remain Contract Address: 0xD257914bd3312f46e38eA896F5d91D33552569Bf[$AIV Token Allocation Information]

40% DEX Liquidity (Including FARM & POOL in MelegaSwap )20% VC Investors and OTC Deals2.5% CEX Liquidity7.5% Marketing20% Migration for Early Investors10% TeamPinkSale AIV Token Lock Status: PinkSale Lock

20% of the new $AIV supply is allocated to the original early presale investors, who can migrate the old $AIV to the new $AIV on a 1:1 ratio. Additional instructions regarding the migration process and conditions will be provided through official $AIV channels within the next few days.

[AIV Community Information]

Website: ( )

Twitter: ( )

Telegram: ( )

Media Contact

Company Name: Melega Space

Contact Person: Mark Melly

Email: [email protected]

Country: United States

Website:



Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. eTrendystock make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact [email protected]