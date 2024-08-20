LYB VP Martino Gabellich Featured On Industry Pulse Series On Sustainability & ESG

(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of their ongoing "Industry Pulse" series, the Industrial Practice Group at Pedersen & Partners recently hosted a guest speaker session with Martino Gabellich, LYB Vice President Advanced Recycling and Low Carbon Solutions. Gabellich shared his extensive knowledge and the latest advancements in recycling technologies, particularly focusing on the complementary roles of mechanical and chemical recycling in fostering a sustainable future.

At LYB, Gabellich is responsible on a global basis for the development and oversight of the company's strategy and business initiatives in this space. His focus is on new ventures, partnerships and a fast-growing portfolio of investments and new technologies. He is also a member of the LYB team focused on investments in venture capital funds.

Read the full conversation with Gabellich and Julia Casoli, Client Partner, and Sune Christiansen, Partner and Global Head of the Industrial Practice Group, Pedersen & Partners:

