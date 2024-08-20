Announcing The Picture Proof Of Planting Contest Winners!

(MENAFN- 3BL) Thank you to everyone who participated in the Picture Proof of Planting photo contest! We received nearly 140 photos and received over 4,000 votes for the 15 semi-finalists.

Now it is time to meet our winners of the contest and learn about the nonprofits they supported. Each of these nonprofits will receive a $5,000 USD grant.

Salt Strong Alliance is a Florida-based non-profit organization dedicated to coastal conservation and preserving coastal ecosystems. By partnering with communities, nonprofits, and businesses, their mission is to preserve and protect fisheries, connect families with nature, and educate the public about environmental stewardship. Their initiatives include clean water projects, living shoreline and habitat restoration, and promoting sustainable fishing practices.

# of volunteers: 7

Treat Every Environment Special (TrEES) is a Malaysian non-profit organization dedicated to environmental conservation and education. Founded in 1995, they work to raise awareness about Malaysia's natural resources and empower communities to protect them. TrEES engages in various activities such as environmental education, capacity building, and community support. Essentially, TrEES aims to foster a deeper appreciation for Malaysia's environment and inspire action for its preservation.

# of volunteers: 5

Gawad Kalinga Community Development Foundation is a Philippine-based non-profit organization committed to eradicating poverty. Through community building, housing construction, and livelihood programs, they empower marginalized Filipinos. Their mission is to create a nation of caring and sharing communities where poverty is eliminated, and human dignity is restored.

# of volunteers: 100

The Wolf River Conservancy is a Memphis-based non-profit dedicated to preserving the Wolf River and its watershed. Through land conservation, education, and community engagement, they strive to protect this vital natural resource for future generations. Their work includes creating green spaces, promoting sustainable practices, and fostering environmental stewardship. The Conservancy is instrumental in ensuring the Wolf River remains a thriving ecosystem and recreational area for the community.

# of volunteers: 30

We4all is a Greek non-profit organization dedicated to environmental conservation. They are also part of the Arbor Day Foundation's global network of local planting partners - an organization FedEx collaborates with to support reforestation and community forestry projects around the world. We For All was founded in the aftermath of the devastating 2018 wildfires to restore the environment through reforestation, education, and providing aid and resources to impacted communities.

# of volunteers: 35

Note: Award of the grant for nonprofits that do not have a U.S. affiliate and are not a registered Canadian charity are subject to final vetting and approval by CAF America.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.