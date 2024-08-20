Jason Soto Named Co-Chair Of Webster's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion And Belonging Council

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Webster

STAMFORD, Conn., August 20, 2024 /3BL/ - Webster Bank announced that Jason Soto, executive vice president, Chief Credit Officer, has been named Co-Chair of the Bank's enterprise-wide Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Council. He joins Chairman and CEO John Ciulla in leading the Council, effective immediately.

Soto has been a champion of diversity and inclusion and has been involved in many Latino/Hispanic organizations throughout his career. He currently serves as an Executive Sponsor of the Amigos Connected @ Webster Business Resource Group and is a supporter of many DEIB programs at the Company.

“Our DEIB efforts are embedded in our values and goals at Webster, and I am especially delighted to have Jason join me in continuing our work to ensure that our commitment to DEIB is included with the way we do business every day,” said Ciulla.

The Council includes senior leaders and colleague representatives from the Company's eight Business Resource Groups (BRG) who are committed to raising DEIB awareness among colleagues as well as ensure DEIB integration in talent development, employee engagement, and client and community service. Members of the Business Resource Groups work together to create programming for their colleagues to help broaden understanding of people from diverse backgrounds.

“I am looking forward to working more closely with John to enhance our diversity initiatives throughout the organization and to continue to make a meaningful impact in society,” said Soto.

Soto is a member of the board of Families First, in Watertown, Mass., a nonprofit focused on early childhood parent education. He also has volunteered with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, and as a local elementary school mentor.

Webster Bank (“Webster”) is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits and administration of medical insurance claim settlements solutions. Webster is a values-driven organization headquartered in Stamford, CT, with $76 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at .

