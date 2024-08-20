Cummins Water Works Launches New Partnership To Improve WASH Services In Colombia

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cummins

Cummins Water Works has forged a new partnership with Americares to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in five in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Access to clean water is helping to reduce the incidence of water-related diseases, leading to a healthier population. Implementing WASH improvements at schools also has educational benefits, particularly for women and girls, who feel empowered to advocate for improved sanitation facilities. This is not only raising overall hygiene standards but also increasing community resilience.

The school improvements include renovating facilities to ensure they are safe, hygienic, and accessible to all people. The promotion of better WASH habits among community members and the establishment of hygiene clubs and WASH committees at each school will also be prioritized. Finally, the program will focus on mangrove reforestation to help reduce shoreline erosion and promote a healthier ecosystem.

This project will impact more than 10,300 students, teachers, and community members. It will also generate volumetric water benefits, which will support Cummins' PLANET 2050 goal of being net water positive in each region by 2030.

Strengthening communities through sustainable water is the aim of the Cummins Water Works program. Cummins partners with leading community partners to stand up projects focused on improving water quality, increasing water quantity, and improving access to WASH.

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization. It has implemented WASH projects around the world that help to support and improve the health and well-being of communities affected by poverty or disaster.