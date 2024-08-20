Lifeatyum Spotlight: Meet A Member Of Yum! Brands Digital And Technology Legal Team Sara Kamal

(MENAFN- 3BL) We are continuing our #LifeatYUM series to share our unrivaled culture and shine a light on our incredible talent.

Introducing Sara Kamal , attorney for Yum!'s Digital and team. Sara works alongside the product teams as they provide a suite of technologies for our business and franchisees. Her favorite part of the job is problem-solving for legal considerations across the Yum! ecosystem.

From leading new project initiatives to taking a leadership role in one of our women employee resources groups, Sara tells us that her role at Yum! has grown her professional career in ways she couldn't have imagined.

Listen to this Women in Law podcast where Sara shares legal expertise and how her problem-solving skills led her to Yum!

MENAFN20082024007202015466ID1108581117