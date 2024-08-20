Lenovo Achieves Top Score On 2024 Disability Equality Index® In US, UK And Brazil

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 20, 2024 /3BL/ - Lenovo is proud to announce it was recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality . The index is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool used by Fortune 1000 companies to measure disability workplace inclusion. Lenovo has been ranked on the index in the US for four years, and 2024 marks the first time the global powerhouse has been recognized in the United Kingdom and Brazil as a best place to work for disability inclusion.

In 2024, 542 corporations, including 71 of the Fortune 100, and 220 firms listed in the Fortune 500, utilized the Disability Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

“On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

Lenovo is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusion are instilled in its workforce. Employee resource groups: A Better Lenovo for Everyone (ABLE) in North America and Asia Pacific, People with Disability (PwD) in EMEA, and Lenovo Inclusion Plus (LEIN+) in Latin America, cultivate a culture of disability inclusion by fostering awareness, providing resources, and encouraging innovation.

“I'm proud to see Lenovo's continued commitment to accessibility and best practices in the US, and also happy to see best practices and recognition spread to the United Kingdom and Brazil,” says Calvin Crosslin, Human Resources VP, Chief Diversity Officer, and Lenovo Foundation President at Lenovo.“It's truly our employee resource groups that continue to be the catalyst for inclusion at Lenovo. They inspire and inform our programs like the PDO, Business Diversity and philanthropy while empowering the system-level changes driven by our D&I team. While this award helps our business shine, it could not be accomplished without our strong culture of inclusion in the workplace.”

People with disabilities represent 1.3 billion individuals worldwide. At Lenovo, we believe 'Smarter Technology for All' means for everyone; that's why in 2020, Lenovo created its Product Diversity Office (PDO) to embed Diversity & Inclusion into its product design and development process. By 2025, 75% of Lenovo's products will be vetted by inclusive design experts to ensure they work for everyone, regardless of physical attributes or abilities.

Lenovo has partnered with organizations in Brazil, the UK, and the US to create better access to technology for people with disabilities.



In Brazil, Lenovo announced at Tech World in October 2023 an AI-powered sign language translation solution for Libras , the official Brazilian sign language. This real-time solution, pioneered by Lenovo researchers together with CESAR, a Brazilian innovation center should transform the lives of countless individuals, among them the 2.3 million people in Brazil who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Lenovo has partnered with the UK-based Scott-Morgan Foundation to develop assistive technology, including a collaboration with DeepBrain AI to develop an avatar that creates new communication possibilities for people with severe disabilities like ALS. In the US, Lenovo's PDO has collaborated with Governor Morehead School for the Blind to receive feedback on Lenovo's laptop user experience for people with vision loss, including product donations supporting the students.

You can learn more about Lenovo's accessible innovations and inclusive workplace in Lenovo's latest Environment, Social and Governance Report .

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs, and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of“Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the benchmark year.

Findings from a two-year Global Disability Equality Index pilot informed the launch of a scored benchmark that opened in 2024 to seven new countries in addition to the United States. These include: Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index has grown nearly 7x since 2015, expanding from 80 companies in its first year to 542 in 2024. Collectively, the 2024 edition received 753 submissions spanning the eight benchmarked countries.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: .

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.