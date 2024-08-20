Cambodian Girl Dies Of H5N1 Bird Flu Health Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Phnom Penh: A 15-year-old girl from southeast Cambodia's Prey Veng province died of H5N1 avian influenza on Tuesday, the of said in a press statement.

The patient lived in Kanhchriech district's Por Marinh village.

Health experts were looking into the source of the infection and examining any suspected cases or people who have been in contact with the victim in order to prevent an outbreak in the community, said the statement.

According to the ministry, a total of 10 human cases of H5N1 bird flu have been recorded so far this year.