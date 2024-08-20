Automechanika Dubai Awards To Set The Standard For Innovation In The MEA Automotive Aftermarket

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

13 categories will highlight achievements in the industry Applications for the 4th Automechanika Dubai Awards are open until 30 August 2024 with the winners announced on 11 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Automechanika Dubai, the leading event for the automotive aftermarket industry, has announced the opening of the 2024 Automechanika Dubai Awards. This prestigious event honours outstanding achievements and innovations in the automotive aftermarket and service for the fourth year.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director, Mobility and Logistics



The Awards come against the backdrop of significant growth in the automotive aftermarket in the UAE and the broader Middle East, driven by increasing vehicle sales, the rising demand for vehicle maintenance, and the adoption of digital solutions. A report by Virtue Market Research projects the MEA market to reach USD 69.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The Automechanika Dubai Awards celebrate excellence across various industry segments. Abraham Michael, Workshop Manager, Munich Motor Works, said about their previous wins, "Winning the prestigious Automechanika Dubai Awards in 2021 and 2023 has had a tremendously positive impact on our business. It has helped to solidify our reputation as the go-to destination for European and German car repair and maintenance in Dubai."

This year, the Automechanika Dubai Awards will feature 13 categories highlighting automotive industry achievements. Within the Service Excellence category, five awards are up for grabs, including Body Shop of the Year and Workshop of the Year, both for passenger cars, Service Provider of the Year for commercial vehicles, Car Care Specialist of the Year and Mobile Services Provider of the Year.

In the eagerly anticipated Products category, awards include Innovation Product of the Year, Sustainability Product of the Year, Safety Product of the Year, and Digital Product of the Year.

The Transformation category, which is expected to be incredibly popular, includes Digitalisation Project of the Year and Start Up of the Year. Rounding out the categories in the People section are Women in Automotive Market and the Special Recognition Award.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director, Mobility and Logistics, at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organisers of Automechanika Dubai said, "This years Awards highlight the depth and diversity of innovation within the automotive industry. From advancements in automotive parts to integrating digital solutions in services, each category has been curated to recognise the significant achievements that push the boundaries of what is possible in our sector."

"It's an exciting reflection of where the automotive aftermarket is headed," he added.

Applications for the 4th Automechanika Dubai Awards are open until 30 August 2024, allowing companies to showcase their contributions to the field. Finalists will be announced on 10 November 2024, and the winners will be celebrated at the Awards Ceremony on 11 December 2024, during the Automechanika Dubai trade show, held from 10-12 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The 21st edition of Automechanika Dubai will showcase more than 2,200 exhibitors from 60 participating countries and is expected to attract over 56,000 visitors..

