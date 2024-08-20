Easeus Partition Master For Mac 1.0 Available Now

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS , a renowned provider in data management and backup solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of EaseUS Partition Master for Mac 1.0 , a cutting-edge disk management suite specifically designed for Mac users. It is designed to empower users with a suite of tools that enhance their Mac experience, enabling seamless disk management without the complexities often associated with traditional methods.
Main Features of EaseUS Partition Master for Mac 1.0 (H2)
EaseUS Partition Master for Mac offers a comprehensive solution that addresses the challenges faced by Mac users in managing their disk space and data effectively.
Supported Systems:
macOS 10.15 Catalina
macOS 11 Big Sur
macOS 12 Monterey
macOS 13 Ventura
macOS 14 Sonoma
macOS 15 Sequoia
Supported Devices:
Internal HDD/SSD, external HDD/SSD, thumb drive, USB drive, SD card, and flash memory card, etc.
Feature list:
Basic Disk Management
NTFS Read/Write Support
exFAT Conversion
Disk Cloning
macOS USB Installer Creation
BitLocker Decryption
Feature 1. Basic Disk Management (H3)
EaseUS Partition Master for Mac perform essential disk management tasks directly from the intuitive interface.
Offer quick access to system disk utility for you to resize container
Create/delete partitions
Resize container size
Access all data on the disk
Feature 2.
NTFS Read/Write Support (H3)
Seamlessly access
NTFS-formatted drives on Mac, allowing read and write data to the read-only drive.
Enable NTFS drives readable and writable on Mac
Access data on all types NTFS drives - internal HDD/SSD, external HDD/SSD, USB drive, SD card, etc
Fix NTFS drive displays read-only issue on Mac
Feature 3.
exFAT Conversion (H3)
Convert FAT drives to
exFAT format, enabling support for larger file sizes and improved read/write capabilities.
Convert FAT12/16/32 to
exFAT
Enable large file (over 4GB) transfer and storage on removable devices
Feature 4. Disk Cloning (H3)
Create exact replicas of your disks for backup, migration, sharing, or system recovery purposes.
Clone system disks to an external disk and make it
bootable, facilitating system migrations.
Clone disk to another disk for a full copy, ensuring data integrity with ease.
Feature 5.
macOS USB Installer Creation (H3)
Create
bootable USB installers for macOS, offering macOS image download access and supporting local installation packages.
Access to download multiple
macOS image from Apple
Use local
pkg package to create macOS installer
Downgrade
macOS to any editions or upgrade macOS to the latest version anytime
Feature 6.
BitLocker Decryption (H3)
Easily decrypt
BitLocker-encrypted drives, supporting both NTFS and FAT file systems.
Turn off
BitLocker encryption for drives
Flexibly decrypt
NTFS BitLocker drives on Mac
Read and access Windows
BitLocker drive data
Who can Use
EaseUS Partition Master for Mac (H3)
EaseUS Partition Master for Mac is designed for both Mac beginners and professionals. Whether it's for home or work, integrating the above methods, the tool offers Mac users a comprehensive and reliable solution when it comes to disk issues.
EaseUS Partition Master for Mac 1.0 combines many common features that Mac users seek during use, providing a fast and easy disk management that makes the Mac user experience more seamless and smooth.
Pricing and Availability:
EaseUS Partition Master for Mac is available at:
partition-manager/epm-pro
About
CHENGDU
Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.:
The company provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers as well as international corporations in data recovery, backup software, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. For Windows OS, its major products are Data Recovery Wizard, EaseUS Todo Backup, EaseUS Partition Master, EaseUS Todo PCTrans and EaseUS Key Finder. For Mac OS, it has EaseUS Mac Data Recovery Wizard, EaseUS Partition Master for Mac and CleanGenius.
"EaseUS" is registered trademark of
CHENGDU
Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd. All other trademarks acknowledged.
