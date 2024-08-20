Aptive Environmental And United To Beat Malaria Unite In The Fight Against Malaria On World Mosquito Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PROVO, Utah, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental has teamed up with longtime impact partner United To Beat Malaria (Beat Malaria) in honor of World Mosquito Day. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about the impact of malaria transmitted by mosquitoes and to generate donations to support vulnerable communities worldwide.



As part of this campaign, Aptive will donate $50 to Beat Malaria for every new customer signed through the campaign website. As a show of gratitude, Aptive will give each new customer a $100 gift card. This limited-time offer is available until Sunday, August 25, 2024. *Terms and conditions apply.

“We are proud to stand with our long-time partner, United to Beat Malaria, in celebrating World Mosquito Day,” said Aptive Co-Founder and CEO Vess Pearson.“Over the past seven years, we've worked closely toward the shared goal of fighting malaria, a disease that continues to threaten billions of lives globally. Giving back is core to who we are at Aptive, and there's no better way to mark this day than by reinforcing our commitment to this critical cause.”

Since their partnership began in 2017, Aptive has worked with Beat Malaria to protect over 540,000 people from mosquitos by providing bed nets, rapid malaria tests and treatments, and other critical interventions.

“We are very excited to expand our partnership with Aptive through our World Mosquito Day campaign this year,” stated Executive Director of United to Beat Malaria, Margaret Reilly McDonnel.“Through this initiative, Aptive is making an enormous impact in malaria-endemic countries while also raising widespread awareness about the disease here in the US. Aptive employees are sharing key messages about malaria to their 700,000 customers, significantly boosting our campaign's efforts to ensure communities across the country care about this important global issue.”

To sign up for Aptive Environmental's services through this campaign, visit today.

To learn more about and donate to Beat Malaria, visit .

*Limited time offer. Offer available to new customers only who use the link provided in this email. Offer is not available through other channels or with any other offers. Requires a minimum 12-month Service Agreement with an Initial Treatment and a minimum of 4 Standard Treatments. Cancellation during the Initial Term requires payment to Aptive of the discount received up to $199. Gift card fulfilled by TangoCard under its Terms of Service within 90 days after the Initial Treatment. Gift cards can be redeemed for credit with Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Delta, Nike, Home Depot, or Visa.

About Aptive Environmental:

One of the fastest-growing pest control companies in North America, Aptive Environmental provides services to customers in 34 states across the United States. Since its launch in 2015, Aptive Environmental has quickly become the 5th largest pest control company nationally and is ranked #1 Pest Control Company on Best Company. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation's“United to Beat Malaria” to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn more, visit or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironment ), Twitter (@Go_Aptive ), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental ), or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental )

About United to Beat Malaria

The UN Foundation's United to Beat Malaria campaign brings together strategic and diverse partners and supporters to take urgent action to end malaria and create a healthier, more equitable world. Since 2006, United to Beat Malaria has worked to equip and mobilize citizens across the U.S. and around the world to raise awareness, funds and voices. The campaign works to mobilize and channel lifesaving resources to support communities on the frontlines of the fight against malaria, prioritizing the most vulnerable and marginalized populations. By championing increased leadership, political will and resources from the U.S. and beyond, as well as a full range of innovative tools and strategies, we can be the generation that beats malaria once and for all. Learn more:

Media Contact:

Aptive Environmental

Missy Krause

...

412-760-8141