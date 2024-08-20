Eastman Launches Innovation Platform: Saflextm Evocatm For Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Saflex Evoca expands advanced interlayers designed for EVs

- Alan Phillips, director, films application research and developmentKINGSPORT, TENNESSEE, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eastman is dedicated to helping drive the future of electric cars. As part of a strategic commitment to innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Eastman is launching Saflex Evoca advanced interlayers, a new platform that unites and expands the Saflex portfolio of interlayers specifically designed for EV applications. Each product is developed to offer enhanced vehicle design, improve cabin comfort, and enable efficient energy usage."Electric vehicles are the future. That's why we created Saflex Evoca," said films application research and development at Eastman.“The interlayer solutions under Saflex Evoca can set a new standard in the EV industry, helping manufacturers take charge of the future. We're excited to see how these solutions will contribute to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and drive us toward a more sustainable future.”Glazing design for EVs often involves trade-offs in aesthetics, occupant comfort, and vehicle weight. Saflex Evoca interlayers provide innovative solutions that specifically target these challenges, empowering OEMs and glass suppliers with greater design flexibility to balance these competing needs effectively. Saflex Evoca products enable OEMs, glass suppliers, and industry experts to create more efficient vehicles without compromising driver and passenger comfort. By addressing the evolving needs of drivers, Saflex products support the development of EVs that meet customer expectations for connectivity, electric range, and comfort.Stay tuned for upcoming developments and follow Saflex and Eastman social channels for future updates.For more information about Saflex Evoca, please visit .# # #About EastmanFounded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit .

