OFP Funding Launches Back To The Market Promotion: 35% Off On $200K Instant Funding Accounts

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OFP Funding, a leader in the proprietary trading industry, is excited to announce the "Back to the Market" promotion, offering a substantial 35% discount on our premium $200K instant funding accounts. This limited-time is designed for traders eager to jumpstart their trading careers without the usual hurdles of passing challenges or meeting strict profit targets: OFP offers Instantly Funded Accounts, without any challenges to pass!Promotion Details:Promotion account: The 35% off is applicable on the $200K account with a 3% daily drawdown and 80% profit split. Traders can choose the currency of the account (USD-EUR-GBP) and their favorite Payout model (Monthly, Biweekly, On-demand Payouts)Duration: The promotion kicks off on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 15:30 CET and will run until Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 23:55 CET.How to take advantage of the 35%OFF: Traders can avail themselves of this offer by applying the discount code 35OFF200K at checkout.Please note, the discounted prices will not be visible on the general pricing page-traders must manually apply the discount code to view the offer.But why Choose OFP Funding?OFP Funding stands apart from other prop firms by providing instant funding without the need for challenges or verification. Traders benefit from competitive trading conditions, including tight spreads, rapid execution, and high leverage, all while retaining control over their trading strategies. With the added advantage of choosing the payout frequency-whether monthly, bi-weekly, or on-demand-this promotion offers traders an unmatched opportunity to elevate their trading journey.About OFP FundingFounded with the mission to simplify the trading process, OFP Funding provides instant access to significant capital, allowing traders to focus on what they do best-trading skipping challenges. With a commitment to transparency, innovation, and community engagement, OFP has quickly become a trusted name in the prop trading industry, helping traders around the world achieve their financial goals.Don't miss out on this limited-time offer-take the first step towards financial independence with OFP Funding's "Back to the Market" promotion today!For more information, visit

