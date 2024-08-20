Stearic Acid Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stearic Acid Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Stearic Acid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The stearic acid market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $32.80 billion in 2023 to $35.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand in personal care products, increasing use in food industry, growing construction industry, rise in automotive industry, and growing demand in metal cleaning.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The stearic acid market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $49.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing use in candle manufacturing, growing demand in pharmaceuticals, increasing use in cosmetics, growing demand in food packaging, and increasing use in textile industry.

Growth Driver Of The Stearic Acid Market

The increasing need for personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the stearic acid market going forward. Personal care products encompass items used for hygiene, grooming, and beautification, including skincare, haircare, oral care, and cosmetics. The increasing need for personal care products is attributed to rising consumer awareness about personal hygiene and grooming, growing disposable incomes, urbanization, and the influence of social media and beauty trends. Stearic acid plays a crucial role in cosmetics by enhancing product stability, texture, and performance. Its emulsifying, thickening, and conditioning properties make it valuable in various skincare, haircare, and personal care products.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the stearic acid market include Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Procter & Gamble, Wilmar International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, kao Corporation, Musim Mas Group.

Major companies operating in the stearic acid market are focused on developing innovative products, such as non-ionic surfactants, to enhance the performance of personal care and cleaning products. Non-ionic surfactants derived from stearic acid offer excellent emulsifying, foaming, and cleansing properties, making them ideal for use in formulations of shampoos, soaps, detergents, and cosmetics.

Stearic Acid Market Segments :

1) By Feedstock: Animal-Based Raw Materials, Vegetable-Based Raw Materials

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

3) By End-Use Industry: Agriculture, Automotive, Textiles, Healthcare, Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the stearic acid market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the stearic acid market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Stearic Acid Market Definition

Stearic acid refers to a saturated monobasic acid with an 18-carbon chain length. It is synthesized through the hydrolysis of animal fat or the hydrogenation of cottonseed or vegetable oil. Commercially available stearic acid is usually a mixture of palmitic and myristic acid. Stearic acid finds extensive application in the production of candles, as a softening agent in rubber, and as an additive in manufacturing lubricants.

Stearic Acid Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Stearic Acid Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on stearic acid market size, stearic acid market drivers and trends, stearic acid market major players, stearic acid competitors' revenues, stearic acid market positioning, and stearic acid market growth across geographies. The stearic acid market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

