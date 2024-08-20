(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bailiwick Becomes an ePlus Company

- Bob Marko, Bailiwick President and CEOMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bailiwick , a leader in professionally managed IT integration solutions serving the Fortune 500, has been acquired by ePlus Technology, inc., a global solutions and life-cycle services provider that helps its customer successfully navigate business challenges to achieve positive outcomes.Strategic Growth and AlignmentAs a result of this acquisition, Bailiwick and ePlus will offer customers an even more comprehensive and robust set of technology solutions and services enhancements, as well as a depth of resources, that will provide customers with expanded options."We are thrilled to join the ePlus team and begin this new chapter," said Bob Marko, CEO and President, Bailiwick. "This partnership will not only strengthen our position in the market but also allow us to deliver greater value to our clients and partners by allowing them to access a greater set of technology solutions, services and resources. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and are confident in the positive impact it will have on our employees, clients, and partners. The ways we work and support our customers will largely remain the same as we continue to focus on bringing them the very best levels of service, now with additional services, solutions and talent.“I am excited to be adding a new team to the ePlus family with the successful acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC.," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus inc. "Their talented team, creative solution development, and client focus are a perfect complement to our strategic vision. Together, we will create even more value and opportunities for our clients and stakeholders as we work to become their global partner of choice in IT solutions, services, and financing."About Bailiwick Services, LLCBailiwick is a nationwide managed IT services provider that specializes in the integration and implementation of complex, large-scale technology initiatives and maintenance programs. The company has been named a Top Workplace Employer by Star Tribune for nine years running and is a two-time winner of The Business Journal“Fast 50” award for fastest growing companies in the Twin Cities metro area.As a partner to some the best-known brands in North America, Bailiwick is highly regarded for creative problem solving and developing solutions that accelerate growth and profitability for our clients. Its 29-year relationships with Fortune 500 clients are built on consistent care, quality, and urgency.About ePlus inc.ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,890 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email .... Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

