TESTAIFY MOVES AUTONOMOUS TESTING PLATFORM INTO BETA TESTING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Testaify has achieved a significant milestone in developing its AI software testing platform.

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Testaify, Inc., the innovator behind the first truly autonomous software testing platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its beta testing phase. This transition to beta marks a significant step in its mission to fix the critical problem in software testing: For too long, it's been too expensive in time and resources to test software with high-quality tests at high volume.

During its alpha phase, Testaify demonstrated that its AI Discovery Engine could successfully discover a web app as accurately as a very experienced testing professional according to an internally conducted Return on Investment (ROI) analysis. Alpha testing also showed that the Testaify AI Test Generation Engine and the Testaify AI Execution Engine could leverage discovery results to autonomously generate functional test cases, execute tests, and provide findings for review by the development teams. "In internal testing, we found that Testaify can discover the application over 100 times faster than a seasoned Software QA Architect. We also found that Testaify could discover, generate, and execute over 1,600 tests for a CRM application in just 54 minutes.

These early findings show that Testaify will have the power to improve software testing, accelerating product quality improvements dramatically," says Rafael E. Santos, founder of Testaify.

Following the successful alpha phase, which began in March and included a diverse range of B2B and B2C applications-such as a CRM and accounting system tailored for the legal sector, a music lover's app, and an application for heavy equipment logistics-Testaify is now ready to open its platform to a broader audience. This development coincides with Testaify's additional milestone of a new User Interface (UI), which features a modern card-driven layout that makes data easy to find and consume with a dark mode option preferred by developers.

The beta phase, initiated in August, is focused on inviting external customers to use Testaify's platform and provide feedback on essential functionalities that will shape the MVP. The company aims to validate its general solution and ensure the platform's strategic path fully aligns.

"We're in a crucial phase where customer insights are invaluable. Our goal is to ensure that our platform meets and exceeds the expectations of developers, testers, and technology executives," explains Santos.

While beta testing is only available to selected customers, the company is already building a robust waitlist of quality and development professionals looking forward to its MVP release. Visit to join the waitlist.

About Testaify, Inc.: Testaify is an AI-based autonomous testing platform that delivers faster, more accurate, less labor-intensive comprehensive testing – no additional tools or documentation required! Led by seasoned technology leaders, Testaify enables software development companies to improve product quality measurably. With a strategic presence in Miami, Florida, and an expert team of AI professionals, Testaify is at the forefront of software testing innovation. Our mission is to fix testing forever because end users deserve high-quality software. Learn more at

w .

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Lisa Fatolitis, Director of Marketing, [email protected] , 727-698-8770

SOURCE Testaify, Inc.