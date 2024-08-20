Baldrige Foundation Welcomes Newest Mac Baldrige Society Member: Mary Greeley Medical Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 220-bed hospital in Ames, Iowa, is a 2019 winner of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award

Greeley Medical Center, a 220-bed regional hospital that provides care to the residents of central Iowa, has become the newest member of the Mac Baldrige Society, which serve as the Trustees of the Baldrige Foundation's Institute for Performance Excellence.

"The Foundation established the Institute for Performance Excellence in June 2020," said Al Faber, President

and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation, "to be a thought leader on performance excellence, leadership, and

management."

"Mac Baldrige Society members," continued Faber, "serve as the Trustees of the Institute, and by their commitment, demonstrate they recognize the importance of the Baldrige Foundation's mission: to promote organizational performance excellence in the United States and throughout the world by supporting the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program."

Mary Greeley Medical Center was founded in 1916 and serves residents in a 14-county region of central Iowa. More than 190 medical professionals with expertise in 50 specialties and sub-specialties practice at Mary Greeley. Mary Greeley's staff includes more than 1,500 nurses, patient care technicians, therapists and other clinical and non-clinical positions.

"In 2008," said Brian Dieter, President and CEO of Mary Greeley, "we began looking for a system of evidence-based quality principals. During a presentation on the Baldrige program at an American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) conference, we realized that we had found what we were looking for. Through our support, and the support of the other members of the Mac Baldrige Society, we hope to assist other organizations to find their way to Baldrige, and to benefit from the leadership and management principles promoted by the Baldrige Framework."

"The Institute Trustees," said Faber, "are making a commitment to preserve and promote the Baldrige Framework and to help ensure that Baldrige remains relevant for future generations of organizations across all sectors of the economy."

"We are honored and excited to welcome Mary Greeley into the Mac Baldrige Society," concluded Faber. "Their support for Baldrige is just more evidence that we are gaining momentum and building a great team for the future. Mary Greeley is the first organization from Iowa to win the Baldrige Award, and one of only 12 hospitals in the nation to win the Baldrige Award and receive Magnet Designation, the nation's top recognition for nursing quality.

Their world-class performance makes them a national role-model for resilience and sustainability, and we are grateful for their support."

About The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc.

The Baldrige Foundation was created as the private partner to the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program in 1988. Its mission is to ensure the long-term financial viability of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and to support organizational performance excellence throughout the U.S. and the world. The Baldrige Program located at NIST within the U.S. Department of Commerce, is a separate entity and is solely responsible for managing and administering the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. For more information on the Baldrige Award process please visit: .

