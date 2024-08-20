Announcement Of Net Asset Value Of INVL Baltic Real Estate On 30 June 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value of INVL Baltic (hereinafter – the Company ), as provided in the Articles of Association section XI 'Valuation of assets of the Company and calculation of the net asset value', amounted to EUR 23,612,882 or EUR 2.9291 per share on 30 June 2024.



