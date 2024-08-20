عربي


Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice Of Trade For Primary Insider


8/20/2024 1:16:11 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA today regarding the grant of subscription rights in the Company, whereby primary insiders Lars Eikeland (CEO/CFO), and Arvind Kamath (EVP technology Development) were granted subscription rights.

Please see the enclosed forms for further details about the transactions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • Arvind Kamath
  • Lars P Eikeland

MENAFN20082024004107003653ID1108581040


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

