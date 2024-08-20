عربي


Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From August 12Th To August 16Th, 2024


8/20/2024 1:16:11 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, August 20th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 12 th to August 16 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From August 12th to August 16th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 12/08/2024 FR0000125486 70 000 102,84640 XPAR
VINCI 13/08/2024 FR0000125486 27 500 102,72460 XPAR
VINCI 14/08/2024 FR0000125486 19 200 103,09170 XPAR
VINCI 15/08/2024 FR0000125486 15 913 103,83040 XPAR
TOTAL 132 613 102,9747

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

Attachment

  • VINCI - Market declaration share purchase SG 120824-160824_

