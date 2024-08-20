Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From August 12Th To August 16Th, 2024
Date
8/20/2024 1:16:11 PM
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From August 12 th to August 16 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From August 12th to August 16th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 12/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 70 000
| 102,84640
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 13/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 27 500
| 102,72460
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 14/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 19 200
| 103,09170
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 15/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 15 913
| 103,83040
| XPAR
| TOTAL
| 132 613
| 102,9747
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
