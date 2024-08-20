Sonor Investments Limited Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited today reported its results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

6 months ended June 30 3 months ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 $000 $000 $000 $000 Revenue 669 958 55 376 Net Income 322 700 (160 ) 281



Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, stated that as at June 30, 2024 the Company's assets totalled $69.8 million. These assets included $21.9 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in a private investment, $12.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company realized a $253,000 capital gain on the sale of investments compared to $10,000 in capital losses during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.



Sonor Investments Limited is an investment corporation located in Toronto, Canada. The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on The TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

CONTACT: Company Contacts: Mr. Michael Gardiner Chairman and CEO (416) 369-1499 Ms. Rosabell Chung Hun Treasurer & CFO (416) 369-1499