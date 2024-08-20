THE AIM ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCES OPENING OF THIRD CLINIC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW TO OPEN OCTOBER 1ST

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AIM Organization, an interventional healthcare provider, is excited to announce the opening of its third clinic location, with plans to begin serving patients in early October. The new facility represents AIM's planned and dedicated measures to expand its services for patients suffering from debilitating osteoarthritis, obesity, and pain. We anticipate that this new clinic will be profitable by year-end.Ralph Lombardo, CEO of AIM, stated, "The opening of our third clinic is a milestone in our mission to broaden our influence and reach, as we strive to reach 100 clinics over the next 5 years. Given the high demand for our services, the clinic is expected to generate significant revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024. This expansion is a commitment to our mission, our employees and our investors."The new clinic will offer a full range of AIM's specialized services, including treatments for chronic pain, obesity management, and comprehensive ambulatory therapy. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and staffed by proven healthcare professionals, the clinic is poised to make a difference in the Snellville, Georgia community.About AIM:AIM owns and operates a network of profitable clinics, specializing in chronic pain, obesity, and comprehensive ambulatory function. Known for its innovative approach and patient-centered care, AIM is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life and serving the communities where we are located.For more information, please contact:David FannPresident...904.251.4910

David Fann

The AIM Organization

+1 9042514910

email us here