Global Food Colorants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The food colorants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.27 billion in 2023 to $4.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer preferences for visual appeal, regulatory approvals and safety standards, rise in bakery and confectionery products, globalization of food and beverage industry, urbanization and changing lifestyles.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The food colorants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing plant-based and natural foods market, rising demand for pet foods, health-conscious consumer choices, e-commerce growth in food sale, increased functional food consumption.

Growth Driver Of The Food Colorants Market

The surging demand for confectionery products is expected to propel the growth of the food colorant market going forward. A confectionery product is a sort of sweet food item that often contains sugar or other sweeteners. Confectionery products may involve a wide range of snacks, including candy, chocolates, cakes, pastries, and other sweet baked dishes. Food colorants are used in confectionery products to improve the visual attractiveness of the product and make it more appealing to consumers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the food colorants market include Sun Food Tech Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Florio Colori S.P.A., Chr. Hansen A/S, Cargill Incorporated, GNT Group.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the food colorants market. Major companies operating in the food colorants market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Natural, Synthetic

2) By Source: Plant Derived Pigments, Mineral

3) By Solubility: Dye, Lake

4) By Form: Powder, Liquid

5) By Application: Beverages, Dairy And Frozen products, Bakery, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Confectionery, Sauces and Condiments, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the food colorants market in 2023. The regions covered in the food colorants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Food Colorants Market Definition

Food colorants, often known as food dyes or food additives, are chemical or natural additive used on food during processing or preparation to improve or change the color. Food colorants are used to improve or preserve the sensory qualities of the food product that may be impacted or lost during processing or storage.

Food Colorants Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Colorants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food colorants market size, food colorants market drivers and trends, food colorants market major players, food colorants competitors' revenues, food colorants market positioning, and food colorants market growth across geographies. The food colorants market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

