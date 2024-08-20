New York Times Best-Selling Author Alex Kershaw To Speak At International Museum Of World War II, South Kingstown, RI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NY Times Best-Selling author Alex Kershaw will visit the World War II Foundation's International Museum of World War II , located at 344 Main St, South Kingstown in Rhode Island, on August 27, 2024, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm ET to discuss his latest book, "Patton's Prayer", and also speak on the other national best-selling books he has written focused on the Second World War.

Kershaw is widely read and is considered one of the world's top WWII authors. His many non-fiction books have appeared frequently on the New York Times Best-Selling List.

Some of his most well-known works include "The Bedford Boys", "The First Wave", "The Few", and "The Longest Winter". His book, "Blood and Champagne: The Life and Times of Robert Capa" is also being made into a television series. His book "The Liberators", was made into a groundbreaking animated series on Netflix.

The World War II Foundation has utilized Kershaw's vast knowledge in several of its documentary films including, "Village of Death: Oradour-sur-Glane 1944" and "My Father's Secret War: France 1944."

Kershaw's latest work, "Patton's Prayer", tells the story of the famous General's creation of a unique prayer, asking for good weather during the Battle of the Bulge. The evening promises to be an enlightening experience for all who attend.

"It's really special to have Alex speak at the museum," said Tim Gray, Founder, President and Filmmaker at The World War II Foundation. "Alex is one of the top WWII authors in the world. He has written some of the best literature on the Second World War and his latest book on the circumstances surrounding the famous Patton prayer is just incredible," Gray continued.

The Patton's Prayer book event will be held on Tuesday, August 27th, 2024, at the International Museum of World War II, located at 344 Main St, South Kingstown in Rhode Island from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The event is free to attend, but those interested must reserve a spot online on Eventbrite at the link provided below. Space is limited.

For more information, contact Thom Brassil at the International Museum of World War II at 401-580-9622.

