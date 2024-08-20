(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fire-Resistant Cable Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Fire-Resistant Cable Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fire-resistant cable market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.91 billion in 2023 to $1.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization and infrastructure growth, industry-specific demand, awareness and education, environmental impact and sustainability, economic conditions and market growth.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The fire-resistant cable market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to incidence of fire accidents, environmental concerns & sustainable solutions, rising awareness of fire hazards, industry-specific applications, infrastructure development & urbanization.

Growth Driver Of The Fire-Resistant Cable Market

The increasing electricity generation is expected to propel the growth of the fire-resistant cable market going forward. Electricity generation refers to producing electricity through the primary sources of power. The generation of electricity benefits the fire resistance cable market because these cables are designed to convey electrical energy under the severe circumstances that occur during a fire, ensuring that power is available to emergency devices such as signaling, air extractors, sound alarms, pumping water, and others.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the fire-resistant cable market include LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian SpA, Tratos Limited, El Sewedy Electric Company, Leoni AG, NKT A/S, Relemac Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the fire-resistant cable market. Major companies operating in the fire-resistant cable market are developing product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Insulation Material: Ethylene Propylene Rubber-Insulated (EPR), Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Cross Linked Poly Ethylene (XLPE), Other Types

2) By Voltage: 15kV, 16-30 KV, >30KV

3) By End-Use Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Energy, Manufacturing, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fire-resistant cable market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Fire-Resistant Cable Market Definition

Flame resistant cables are high-performance fireproof cables that operate well in extreme fire breakout scenarios. A fire-resistant cable is specially intended to transport electrical energy in severe conditions during a fire, ensuring power to emergency equipment such as signaling, smoke extractors, acoustic sirens, water pumps, and others.

Fire-Resistant Cable Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fire-Resistant Cable Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fire-resistant cable market size, fire-resistant cable market drivers and trends, fire-resistant cable market major players, fire-resistant cable competitors' revenues, fire-resistant cable market positioning, and fire-resistant cable market growth across geographies. The fire-resistant cable market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

